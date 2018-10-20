Five people were arrested after police conducted a traffic stop on Friday.
The Bakersfield Police Department said that at around 10:05 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1000 block of 35th St. While searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded .32-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen.
Nineteen-year-old Tyreec Alexander, 26-year-old Antonio Delgadillo, 23-year-old Terrell Gibson, 23-year-old Traykell Propps and 20-year-old Donnie Nolen were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, participating in a street gang, conspiracy and several firearms-related violations.
