Members of the First Amendment Coalition will appear in court to argue against a motion filed by defense attorneys for Armando Cruz, who is charged with the July murder of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre, to close all preliminary and pre-trial hearings to the public.
David Snyder, executive director of the First Amendment Coalition, described the closing of a preliminary hearing to the public as a “really drastic step” that is “rarely” justified under the law.
“What the defendant's lawyer is asking for is really sweeping and would be extraordinary under First Amendment law,” Snyder said Monday. The coalition is a nonprofit public interest organization dedicated to advancing free speech, accountable government and public participation in civic affairs.
Cruz’s attorneys, Tomas Requejo and Joel Garcia, filed a motion in Kern County Superior Court on Aug. 5 to close all preliminary and pre-trial hearings to the public as well as a protective order on the parties involved in the case. On Sept. 2, a judge issued a gag order that prevents attorneys, witnesses and law enforcement from speaking about the case, according to Snyder.
However, the motion to close the case’s hearings was not decided on Sept. 2, Snyder said. He said that a ruling will be made at either a pre-preliminary hearing on Oct. 22 or at a preliminary hearing on Oct. 23.
“Preliminary hearings are in essence a trial. Evidence may be heard and sometimes a plea deal happens before a trial even begins,” Snyder said.
In the Aug. 5 motion, Cruz’s attorneys cited their defendant’s right to a fair trial being endangered by any further comment or notoriety on the proceedings. They also argued that leaving the hearings open to the public increased the risk of COVID-19 being spread.
On Sept. 25, the First Amendment Coalition argued in a filed opposition to the motion that a court must base a closure to the public on “specific, on-the-record findings of fact,” citing a 1986 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case of the Press-Enterprise Company v. The Superior Court of Riverside County.
Citing a 1986 case of the Washington Post Company v. Michael A. Soussoudis, the coalition argued that the court cannot make “conclusory” assertions and must make “specific factual findings.”
The defense also claimed that statements provided to the media by the Bakersfield Police Department have caused local, regional and national outlets to “breathlessly” report on the case.
“Because of the information provided to the press, it is unlikely that Mr. Cruz will receive a fair trial given the prejudicial publicity generated so early in the case,” the motion filed by Cruz’s attorneys said.
An Aug. 28 response filed by Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, who is the prosecuting attorney on the case, argued that the defense’s statement concerning BPD is “false” and “not supported by the evidence.”
“While this statement is irrelevant to the motion, the People feel compelled to inform the court that no law enforcement official released details regarding this murder to the media or to the public,” Zimmer said in her response.
Zimmer argued that the preliminary hearing judge should hear the defense’s motion and hold a hearing to determine whether the preliminary hearing should be closed to the public.
Under California Penal Code 868, the court has the right to exclude the public from a trial upon the request of the defendant and a finding by the magistrate that exclusion of the public is necessary in order to protect the defendant's right to a fair and impartial trial.
Cruz is alleged to have raped and strangled Alatorre on July 1, after originally meeting her through social media.
Cruz is charged with 12 felonies that include first-degree murder, rape by force or fear, aggravated sexual assault of a minor and much more. He pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
