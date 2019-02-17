The Kern County Fire Department responded to a call at 1:44 a.m. Sunday for a house fire on the 5300 block of Patton Way.
The first to respond encountered a fire in the front bedroom of the home. The fire had already burned into the attic and through the roof.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and no injuries were reported. Nobody was in the home at the time of the fire.
