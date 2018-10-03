The driver of a semi truck that lost its brakes coming down northbound Interstate 5 at the Grapevine Road exit and overturned was rescued Wednesday and airlifted to Kern Medical Center.
The first firefighters to arrive around 10 a.m. found a large tractor trailer on its roof with the driver pinned in the cab, according to a Kern County Fire Department news release.
The Urban Search and Rescue team was dispatched to what KCFD described as a "very difficult and technical rescue."
It took 45 minutes to extricate the driver, who had what firefighters said were moderate injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.