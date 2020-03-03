Kern County firefighters rescued the driver of a big rig hauling compressed natural gas that rolled over, leaving the driver pinned inside.
It happened at about 11:15 p.m. just outside of Tupman. Firefighters extricated the driver, whose name was not released, using several tools, including the jaws of life, the department reported in a news release.
Firefighters also monitored for any leaking gas. The KCFD Hazmat Team evaluated the scene and conducted further air monitoring. KCFD personnel stayed at the scene until the wreckage was upright and removed.
The driver was taken by ambulance for treatment of injuries, KCFD said.
