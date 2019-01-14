Strong winds early Monday hampered fire crews who attacked a blaze at a composting facility on South Mt. Vernon Avenue.
Firefighters were dispatched at 4:44 a.m. to douse two large piles of wood chip and wood debris on fire, according to Kern County firefighters. The piles were 40 feet by 40 feet, and 15 feet high.
Crews used an elevated hose stream and multiple hand lines to knock down the fire while heavy equipment operators moved other, uninvolved piles, to a safe distance, firefighters said.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
