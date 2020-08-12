The firefighter who died while battling the Stagecoach Fire on Tuesday has been identified as Pete Hein from the Big Pine Volunteer Fire Department, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Hein, an engineer with the department, was assigned to the Stagecoach Fire with the U.S. Forest Service. He retired from Cal-Fire Bishop Fire Camp as a captain and had been serving with the Big Pine Volunteer Fire Department for five years, according to the department. He also was a firefighter with the Inyo National Forest.
Hein’s death was the result of an acute medical emergency, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
“Pete’s sense of humor was great!” wrote the Big Pine Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook. “He will be missed by the BP Fire Dept Family. Keep his two sons in your prayers, Keenan from Bishop Ca. and Trevor of Montana.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.