Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a blaze that tore through a 4,000-square-foot vacant commercial building early Sunday.
Firefighters stayed outside and blasted water from the corners of the structure due to the potential of the building collapsing, according to Bakersfield firefighters. Reported at 1:05 a.m., the fire was under control in 45 minutes.
Bakersfield firefighters have responded to 11 structure fires in 2019, seven in vacant buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.