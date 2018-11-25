The Kern County Fire Department responded to a house fire at 6:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1 block of Donalda Court in Kernville, according to a news release.
The home was evacuated before the fire crew arrived and the blaze was contained to the garage, according to a news release. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire hasn't been determined. Damage was estimated at $10,000, according to a press release.
