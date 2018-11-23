A fire damaged a 5,000-square-foot commercial building Friday morning in east Bakersfield.
Around 8 a.m., Kern County firefighters received calls regarding a building on fire in the 1900 block of Niles Street, according to a fire department release. Crews extinguished the blaze in 15 minutes.
The cause is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.