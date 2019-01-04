A fire broke out Friday morning in a large building at East Hills mall, Bakersfield firefighters said on the department's Facebook page.
Firefighters said smoke was showing from the building as they arrived, with flames shooting from two points on the west portion of the roof. The fire was knocked down and no injuries were reported.
