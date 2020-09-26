A hundred wildland firefighters from Mexico stopped in Lake Isabella on Friday before heading to fight fires in the Sequoia National Forest.
The firefighters came from 22 states in their country and are assigned to work on the Sequoia Complex, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release. The five hand crews will establish and improve perimeter control lines.
The Sequoia Complex is burning on the Sequoia and Inyo national forests, as well as state and private land. The complex consists of the Castle Fire and the Rattlesnake Fire.
