Melissa Ann McCutcheon was the victim in a June 11 fatal shooting in the 5900 block of State Road, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.
McCutcheon, 41, was killed at 4:19 p.m., the coroner's office said. The cause of death was gunshot wound to the chest and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as a homicide.
KCSO released her name, and the name of the man killed with her, Danial Plazola, on June 15th.
