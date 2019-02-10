A felony warrant suspect was arrested in Taft early Sunday after fleeing police, hiding for about an hour and fighting with officers, the Taft Police Department said. Eduardo Alcantar-Lopez, 24, was wanted on $225,000 in felony warrants stemming from a home invasion robbery in May 2018, according to police.
Police in Taft learned of Alcantar-Lopez's location Saturday night. Around 11 p.m., officers followed a vehicle that left the area to gas station on Kern Street in Taft. Alcantar-Lopez fled on foot for about two blocks before climbing over a fence into a commercial storage yard at the southwest corner of San Emidio and Eighth Street.
Police used a helicopter and K-9 unit from the Kern County Sheriff's Office to find Alcantar-Lopez hiding under a trailer after about an hour, TPD said. When officers attempted to arrest Alcantar-Lopez, he fought with them for several minutes.
Alcantar-Lopez was treated for injuries sustained during the arrest at a Bakersfield area hospital.
He was originally arrested in May 2018 on charges of robbery, burglary, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and making threats with the intent to terrorize. He posted his $200,000 bail, but failed to appear in court in June, police said.
Alcantar-Lopez was booked Sunday on open felony charges of resisting arrest and his outstanding warrants.
