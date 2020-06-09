Felony charges have been filed against a man accused of driving through a group of protesters on May 29 in front of the downtown Bakersfield Police Department, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Michael Tran, 31, faces 10 charges of assault with a deadly weapon and additional charges for reckless driving. Tran was arraigned and bail was set at $1 million. The case is scheduled for preliminary hearing July 17, according to the DA’s office.
The BPD said in a news release that Tran, 31, drove by protesters several times in a Toyota RAV4. He engaged in conversation with them and possibly antagonized the group, police said.
The release stated Tran gestured at several protesters, who approached the car. Tran accelerated quickly and drove through the crowd, hitting a 15-year-old girl and causing minor injuries, police said.
The protest was the first in Bakersfield in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis law enforcement on Memorial Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.