Prosecutors have filed a felony animal cruelty charge against a Bakersfield woman who was caught on video dragging a small dog behind a scooter.
The felony, and a misdemeanor charge of failing to provide animal care, were filed Friday against 39-year-old Elaine Rosa. A date for her formal arraignment has not been set.
Two local Facebook posts showed photos and video of a woman identified as Rosa riding a Bird electric scooter Jan. 6 in downtown Bakersfield and dragging a dog. Police said Rosa is not the dog's owner.
The dog, named Zebra, received medical treatment, and a medical plan was established with a veterinarian and the dog's legal owner to address its injuries, police said.
The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and up to a $20,000 fine, and the misdemeanor is punishable by up to six months in jail.
News of Rosa's charges being filed against Rosa brought swift reaction on social media.
"Wiped that smirk off her face," wrote Barbara Rogers on Facebook.
Another person with the account of Jason N. Tina Tiner wrote, "Please make a felony charge stick! It's important."
And Jay Williams wrote, "Put me on the jury."
Rosa worked as a contracted psychologist at Kern Valley State Prison. Her contract was terminated a day after the incident, which occurred in the 2100 block of Pine Street.
In a January Facebook post showing photos of a woman identified as Rosa holding the dog, Brandon Sanders wrote, "While riding bikes downtown on A and 20th street, we watched this (woman) riding one of the Bird Scooters at about 15 MPH dragging this poor dog behind her by a leash."
"The dog was on its side and we watched it being drug at least 100 yards and there's no telling how long she had been dragging it for before we saw her," he wrote. "You can see that its paws are all completely bloody. I was unable to get a good picture of the poor dog's side."
Another Bakersfield resident posted home security videos showing the woman riding by on the scooter. Zebra, wearing some sort of sweater, was shown being dragged on the street.
Following the incident, a group gathered outside police headquarters and the District Attorney's office urging an arrest be made.
(2) comments
Best news I’ve heard all day.
I'm glad this woman is being charged. Her cruelty to this dog cannot be excused. This action sends a clear message that the people in our community are kind and law abiding.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.