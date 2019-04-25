On Facebook just after 11 a.m., Father Craig Harrison vigorously defended his honor and wrote that he looked forward to his name being cleared.
He wrote: "Dear Friends,
"I just learned that I am on temporary administrative leave of my duties at St. Francis Parish, pending an investigation into allegations brought against me.
"I am heartbroken that I will not be able to fulfill the mission that God has given me. My entire priesthood has been devoted to service to God and His people. I have been horned to serve the people of the Central Valley for the past 31 years.
"I am also saddened that in today’s climate of fear, I have not been given any information to allow me to defend my honor and service to Christ. I do not know the motives of my accusers, any names, or the contents of any allegations against me.
"I will vigorously defend my honor from these allegations and look forward to my good name being cleared. Please keep me in your prayers during this trying time.
"Yours in Christ,
"Monsignor Craig Harrison"
(1) comment
Another one? Always thought it was a little odd he adopted young men from troubled families. Saint or predator? Heard he also had a habit of “counseling” young children with door closed and no other adult present. Really parents? Other priest in diocese always had a parent present when counseling children Things that make you say hmmm. Hope he’s not guilty but if he is ,will we truly be shocked?
