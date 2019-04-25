Msgr. Craig Harrison, the pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church since July 1999, has been put on paid leave for investigation of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno.
In a media release, the diocese said it had received an allegation on April 12 of sexual misconduct by an adult male who was a minor at the time of the alleged abuse. The diocese said it reported the matter to the Firebaugh Police Department on April 15.
Harrison previously served as pastor of St. Joseph in Firebaugh, according to the St. Francis of Assisi website. The diocese said he also served at Our Lady of Mercy, St. Patrick's and Sacred Heart in Merced, as well as at St. Francis in Mojave.
The diocese is also conducting an internal investigation.
Harrison answered the door at his downtown home just before 9 a.m. Thursday, before the Catholic Diocese confirmed he was on leave. Harrison was on his cell phone and looked shaken. He told a reporter he hadn't heard anything about being placed on leave and was trying to find out more information.
This is the second recent allegation to rock the local Catholic community.
The Rev. Miguel Flores of east Bakersfield's St. Joseph Catholic Church was placed on administrative leave after senior church officials decided to take another look at 17-year-old sexual misconduct allegations involving him and a then-16-year-old girl.
Harrison, a Bakersfield native and Bakersfield High School graduate who became a Roman Catholic priest in 1987, is an immensely popular figure in the local Catholic community.
He serves as a chaplain for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Bakersfield Police Department. He is a foster care advocate, the father of seven adopted children, and is the 2010 recipient of the Bishops Award for Catholic Charities.
In February, columnist Jose Gaspar reached out to Harrison about an upcoming worldwide summit hosted by Pope Francis to address sexual abuse in the church. Harrison told Gaspar in an email: "My hope is that ... the Catholic Church will do two things: Continue to publicly repent of their failings to minister to victims of clergy sexual abuse and offer healing; and continue — as has been done since 2002 — to commit themselves to greater and greater appropriate transparency when dealing with accusations by victims."
Harrison is being represented by Bakersfield defense attorney Kyle Humphrey.
In a news release Thursday, the diocese asked that anyone with information relevant to the case contact Officer Ricardo Monay of the Firebaugh Police Department, who it said can be reached at 559-659-3051.
The diocese also asked that anyone wishing to speak with its personnel contact Teresa Dominguez or Cheryl Sarkisian at 559-488-7400, or to call local law enforcement.
When are we as Christians going to address the elephant in the room? I was baptized Catholic and married a Greek Orthodox. Same religion. The difference is to be a priest in the Orthodox church you have to be married. You can not pray away sexual desires. One simple and logical change would eliminate all of the problems the church has had for centuries.
