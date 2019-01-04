A 42-year-old man and his 9-year-old son were rescued after becoming lost and stuck in snow near Piute Mountain Thursday evening, sheriff's officials said.
The father and son became lost at some point during a hike, and the father walked until regarding cell access and calling the Sheriff's Office around 5 p.m., according to sheriff's officials.
They managed to get free of the snow, but then got lost and stuck again. A search and rescue team reached them about six hours later, a sheriff's news release said.
The father and son were reunited with family and did not require medical attention.
Hikers are advised to use caution, especially in winter conditions, the release said. Always let people know where you are hiking, hike with someone else and bring sufficient water and a cellphone.
