The family of a 13-year-old child who died after being struck by a car while running across Niles Street in July has filed a claim against Kern County for $10 million.
Alejandro Vargas Jr., of Bakersfield, was struck by a car after he and three teenage friends attempted to run across the street to beat traffic, according to previous reports. Vargas’ three friends noticed an oncoming car and returned to the shoulder of the road, but Vargas did not and was hit, the report says.
He later died from his injuries.
The group had been standing near a bus stop before they made their ill-fated crossing, according to previous reports.
The claim says the friends wanted to get across the street to get to the bus stop.
The bus stop had been improperly placed, the claim alleges, according to local public works and Department of Transportation standards.
A claim is a required prerequisite for a lawsuit. County Counsel will review the claim and potentially come to a settlement with the family.
