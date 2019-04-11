Evergreen Elementary School has lifted a lockdown put in place this morning after the school received a call with a threatening message, according to the Bakersfield City School District.
Public Information Officer Irma Cervantes said at around 9:46 a.m., they received the call and notified law enforcement. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office placed the school on lockdown but lifted it around an hour later after it was determined that the threat was not credible.
