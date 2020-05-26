The Mission at Kern County’s Encore Boutique will reopen Wednesday with limited hours and employees, according to a news release from The Mission at Kern County.
Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The boutique will follow strict guidelines provided by local and state health agencies such as employees frequently washing their hands, disinfecting counters multiple times throughout the day, and clothing items being cleaned and steamed before being brought into the showroom, the release said.
Visitors are asked to wear a mask inside the store, allow six feet of space between others and use credit, debit and Apple Pay, if possible.
“The economic effects of COVID-19 has been very difficult, as we have had to close our doors for over 10 weeks,” said Carlos Baldovinos, executive director of The Mission. “During these unprecedented times we are working hard to continue to provide employment while shutting doors to our income generating resale-boutique.”
The Mission is accepting new and gently-used donations at the main campus located at 821 E. 21st Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
