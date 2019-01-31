Deputies seized eleven pounds of heroin and two firearms during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near the Outlets at Tejon.
The driver, Carlos Burciaga, 42, was arrested during Wednesday's stop, as well as his passenger, Mayra Gaeta, 30, according to sheriff's officials.
The two were arrested on charges including drug possession for sales, conspiracy and transportation of a drug for sales, according to sheriff's officials.
