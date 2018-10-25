A man convicted of strangling and killing a woman in a motel room last year was sentenced to 55 years to life in prison on Thursday.
Eldrick Richmond, 52, was sentenced by Kern County Superior Court Judge John Golesby after Richmond was convicted last month of killing 42-year-old Delenna Ruiz at the Town and Country Motel on 118 Grove St. on Oct. 14, 2017.
Richmond is not eligible for parole due to the seriousness of his crime. He has also been ordered to pay more than $3,000 in restitution to Ruiz’s family for burial costs and will pay more restitution to the family and the court that has yet to be determined.
“This was a just verdict and sentencing,” said Prosecutor Courtney Lewis. “Nothing we can do can ever make (Ruiz’s family) whole, but I think we were able to get a just result according to the law.”
A few of Ruiz’s family spoke at the sentencing, including her brother, Federico De La Rosa. He said he served a 10-year stint in prison in the past and believes prison isn’t a good enough punishment for Richmond.
“The sentence doesn’t amount to what he did to my sister,” he said. “I don’t think being in prison is taking freedom away from this man. He’s going to be living free in a motel with no bills to pay. Our tax money is going to take care of this man. I know what it’s like in there because I’ve been there.”
While De La Rosa said he feels the punishment doesn’t fit the crime, it’s better than nothing.
“It’s good to get him off the streets to stop him from hurting other women,” he said.
The Bakersfield Police Department said that at around 10:57 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2017, officers were sent to the Town and Country Motel after receiving a report about a disturbance. When they arrived, officers found a deceased woman in one of the rooms.
Richmond, who called the police to report the incident, was arrested quickly after officers arrived.
Richmond told police that he had met Ruiz earlier that day and invited her to his motel room to talk and smoke some crystal methamphetamine, according to court documents.
Richmond said he found Ruiz going through his belongings and told her to stop but she refused and grabbed a stick.
Richmond said there was a struggle and that he hit her three or four times in the face in self-defense and took the stick away from her, police said. Richmond said they had continued to fight until he eventually put his forearm on her throat.
"Lady, I am here to help, stop, just stop all this," Richmond said he told the woman, according to court documents.
Richmond said she stopped moving. He took his arm off her throat and took a shower that he said he had been wanting to take because he hadn’t had one in two days. When he got out of the shower, Richmond realized Ruiz hadn’t moved and that she was dead. He then called the police.
According to court documents, Richmond told police, "She came at me with a stick, so I defended myself. I took a shower and called you guys. Can I smoke a cigarette?"
Richmond has several prior convictions for battery, spousal abuse, assault and other crimes.
