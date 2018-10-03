An 18-year-old man and two juveniles robbed a south Bakersfield business Tuesday night then led officers on a chase ending in their arrest, police said.
Ulises Guevaraburgos and two male juveniles robbed a business in the 500 block of Panama Lane around 11 p.m., according to police. Witnesses reported each was armed with a gun.
They fled in a white Chrysler sedan that officers located in the area of Union Avenue and Fairview Road, and a chase began. It ended in the 5800 block of Elwood Lane, where all three were taken into custody, police said.
Officers found one gun in the Chrysler, another in the front yard of a nearby residence and a third under a vehicle in the area of Price Street and Garber Way, which was along the path the vehicle traveled during the chase, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Guevaraburgos was booked into jail and the two juveniles into Juvenile Hall on charges including robbery, conspiracy and gang participation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.
I'm sure those guns were registered and each individual passed a background check because the strict and restrictive California gun laws keep guns out of the hands of dangerous criminals and thugs. No, those laws only keep guns out of the hands of the law abiding citizens and does nothing to deter the criminals.
