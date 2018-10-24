Lottery officials said eight tickets sold in California matched five of the six Mega Millions numbers drawn last night, which brings a prize of more than $500,000. None of those winners were from Kern County.
According to calottery.com, the eight tickets were sold at:
- SLO Quick Stop in San Luis Obispo
- Country Market Place in Stockton
- Castle Liquor at Rancho Cucamonga
- Chevron in San Diego
- Chevron in Arcadia
- Circle K in Norwalk
- Safeway in San Francisco
- 7-Eleven in Chatsworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.