Ed Komin has been officially appointed as the new chief of police for the Kern High School District.
Komin has been serving as the acting chief since October 2016, according to the district. He has been employed with KHSD since January 2016 as a police officer at West High. His appointment was approved at Monday’s board meeting.
The district said Komin has more than 33 years in law enforcement experience, the majority of which was spent with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
“I am very appreciative of the opportunity to serve the students and staff of the Kern High School District as the Chief of Police. I am excited about the future of the District and look forward to working with the community and the District to enhance the safety of our schools,” Komin said.
