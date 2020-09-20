A Bakersfield Police Department DUI and driver's license checkpoint held Saturday night to Sunday morning led to one arrest for driving under the influence of narcotics plus other citations.
A total of 706 vehicles were screened during the checkpoint, held from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the 1800 block of Oak Street.
BPD reported five drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed and 11 were cited for driving with a suspended license. Seventeen vehicles were seized; 15 were impounded and two were released to licensed drivers.
One driver who had an outstanding felony warrant was arrested, BPD said.
Keep on keeping our streets safe, BPD!
