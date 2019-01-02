Authorities say a total of 73 people were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in the Bakersfield area during the New Year's holiday period.
The Bakersfield office of the California Highway Patrol made 54 DUI arrests from Dec. 28 through Jan. 1, according to Officer Vaughn Cain.
And Bakersfield police arrested 19 people on suspicion of DUI during that period. Eight of those were arrests of people involved in crashes, said Detective Timothy Berchtold.
