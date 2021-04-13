Drugged driving suspected in I-5 rollover crash

The California Highway Patrol is investigating drugged driving as a possible cause of a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning on Interstate 5, south of Taft Highway.
According to CHP, Scott Charles Page, 54, of Oroville, was traveling south on I-5 at approximately 70 to 80 miles per hour, south of Taft Highway, when he allowed his vehicle to drive into the center median. CHP says Page abruptly turned back to the right, causing his 2004 Nissan Murano to go out of control over both southbound lanes before overturning in the dirt west of the roadway.
The right front passenger, who has yet to be identified, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, sustaining fatal injuries, according to CHP.
Page was wearing a seatbelt and sustained major injuries, CHP said.
He was taken to Kern Medical and arrested on suspicion of drugged driving.