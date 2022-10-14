Drug task force seizes hundreds of thousands of fentanyl-laced pills, kilos of fentanyl powder

The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced Friday a massive seizure of narcotics during a dayslong multiagency operation from Tuesday to Thursday along Interstate 5 and Highway 99.
A seizure Wednesday included approximately 113 pounds of counterfeit (M-30) fentanyl-laced pills, which is approximately 428,348 pills), 8 kilograms of powder fentanyl, 2½ pounds of Xanax pills and a pound of ecstasy pills, according to a KCSO news release.
The enforcement stop that led to the seizure involved a car heading north on Interstate 5, near Laval Road, around 12:20 p.m. During the investigation, a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy’s K9 partner alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed the counterfeit (M-30) fentanyl laced pills, kilograms of powder fentanyl, Xanax and ecstasy pills.
Members of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in the Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force responded and took over the investigation.
Timoteo Evora-Vigil, 22, of Bell, and Marvin Sanchez, 25, of El Monte, were arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotics-related charges and conspiracy.