Drug task force seizes hundreds of thousands of fentanyl-laced pills, kilos of fentanyl powder

The Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, in part of a local, state and federal operation, seized more than 400,000 fentanyl-laced pills during a recent traffic stop.

 Courtesy KCSO

The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced Friday a massive seizure of narcotics during a dayslong multiagency operation from Tuesday to Thursday along Interstate 5 and Highway 99.

A seizure Wednesday included approximately 113 pounds of counterfeit (M-30) fentanyl-laced pills, which is approximately 428,348 pills), 8 kilograms of powder fentanyl, 2½ pounds of Xanax pills and a pound of ecstasy pills, according to a KCSO news release.

