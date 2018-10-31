A Shafter man killed when his vehicle veered off Highway 178 and down an embankment in the Kern River Canyon has been identified.
Alejandro Garza, 20, died in the Tuesday morning crash about a quarter of a mile west of the east entrance of the canyon, coroner's officials said. He was not wearing a seat belt.
