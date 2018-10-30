A Shafter man died Tuesday after his vehicle veered off Highway 178 and tumbled 300 feet down an embankment in the Kern River Canyon.
The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. east of the mouth of the canyon and closed the highway in both directions for roughly five hours while the vehicle was retrieved, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver's name has not yet been released.
It's unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, officers said.
