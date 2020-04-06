An unidentified driver died following a suspected DUI car accident Monday morning in the 3300 block of East Panama Lane, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Fashawn Pearson, 25, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in death and gross vehicular manslaughter, BPD said in a news release.
According to BPD, the accident occurred around 3:45 a.m. when an Audi driven by Pearson hit a Toyota as both vehicles were traveling west on East Panama Lane. The collision caused the Toyota to roll over, according to BPD.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact BPD at 327-7111.
