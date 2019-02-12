A 28-year-old motorist was arrested on suspicion of DUI after striking and killing a pedestrian Monday evening.
Eliseo Martinez was arrested following the crash on Edison Highway east of California Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers said Martinez was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis west on Edison Highway between 45 to 50 mph in the No. 2 lane when he struck a pedestrian walking in the lane and outside the crosswalk.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.
Martinez fled but returned a short time later, according to officers. They determined he was under the influence and placed him under arrest.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Area CHP Office at 396-6600.
I was just reading an article on how lax CA. DUI laws are and because of this, it is why we have constant repeat offenders. This jerk will most probably serve little or no time and be out again shortly to kill and kill again. California is going down the toilet!
