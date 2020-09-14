Installation of a new storm drain system will require traffic control for both directions of travel on Wible Road between the northbound State Route 99 on-ramp and Belle Terrace on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
Flagging personnel will need to stop traffic for up to five minutes each day between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., a news release from the city of Bakersfield states. Traffic control may continue on Friday if necessary, according to the city.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area or allow extra time to reach their destinations if they must travel through.
