Downtown Bakersfield is getting its first brewery in nearly 80 years with the fall opening of 2nd Phase Brewing Company.
The brewery, owned by Bakersfield native Frank Miranda, will be located at 1004 19th Street and is set to open in October 2019. The brewery will feature rotating taps, new beers released weekly, live entertainment on the weekends and more.
“I am thrilled to be making beer and offering a creative space for friends to gather in our downtown area,” Miranda said.
For more information on the 2nd Phase Brewing Company, visit 2ndphasebrewing.com.
This story will be updated.
(2) comments
Cool now they can donate to the City councilman and get some creative parking so they maximize customers , Just like they do for them selves
Excellent! Hopefully another cool place to hit up before a Condors game and other events at Rabobank! Cant wait!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.