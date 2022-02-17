DOJ resolves lawsuits with Bakersfield doctors over HIV patients' access to treatment

Federal officials announced consent decrees Thursday for a pair of OB-GYN doctors in Bakersfield who were being sured for refusing treatment to patients with HIV.
The consent decrees, which are subject to approval by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California, resolve the department’s lawsuits against the doctors, Dr. Umaima Jamaluddin and Dr. Chibuike Enyereibe Anucha, under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Title III of the ADA prohibits doctors and other health care providers from discriminating against people with disabilities, including HIV.
One lawsuit alleged that Dr. Anucha told the patient that she needed a Pap smear and refused to perform it because the patient has HIV. The other lawsuit alleged that Dr. Jamaluddin refused to allow the same patient to make an appointment for routine preventative care because the patient has HIV.
Under the consent decrees, the doctors have agreed to pay a total of $75,000 to the patient ($37,500 in each case) and to pay a $5,000 civil penalty to the United States in each case.