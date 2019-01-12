A dog was saved but a firefighter was injured in a residence fire in Taft on Saturday morning.
The Kern County Fire Department said that at around 2 a.m., it received a call about a home on fire in the 1000 block of Standard St. When firefighters arrived, they found that about half of the house was on fire and that it threatened multiple buildings and a vehicle.
There were no occupants in the home at the time firefighters arrived. However, the department said firefighters did rescue one dog. The occupants, who were at the scene, were checked for smoke inhalation but no one accepted treatment.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire after arriving on the scene, the department said. However, one firefighter was injured during the operation and had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The residence was seriously damaged in the fire, with an estimated $60,000 in property loss, according to KCFD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.