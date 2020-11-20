The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person wanted for an attempted theft. According to a news release from the BPD, the incident occurred Oct. 27 in the 900 block of 19th Street in downtown Bakersfield.
According to police, the person forced entry through the rear gate to the property and attempted to steal a trailer. The vehicle the suspect was driving is described as a white 2020 Chevy Silverado 4-wheel-drive pickup.
Anyone with information related to this case should call BPD Detective Ryan Clark at 326-3858, or the Bakersfield Police Department's non-emergency line at 327-7111.