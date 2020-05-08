The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver license permits and commercial learner’s permits expiring during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the DMV.
Driver license permits expiring between March and June 30 have been extended six months or to a date 24 months from the date of application. Commercial learner’s permits expiring between March and June are now valid through June 30. The extensions require no individual action on the part of drivers, according to the news release.
The DMV has alerted California law enforcement of the extensions and California drivers may continue driving with their expired permits, according to the release. Californians with a suspended record are not eligible for the temporary extension.
