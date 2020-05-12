The California Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its virtual field office at virtual.dmv.ca.gov to create more digital transaction options for transactions during the COVID-19 period, according to a news release from the DMV.
Available online options now include: vehicle title transfers and duplicate titles; vehicle registration renewals that require additional documentation, including partial year registration for commercial vehicles; submission of commercial driver medical certificates; temporary driver's license extension; online renewals and reinstatements for vehicle salespersons; and customers with pending virtual transactions can check the status online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.