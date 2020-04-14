Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals will begin Wednesday providing 35,000 meals with Operation BBQ Relief to the homeless and those experiencing food insecurity locally during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through a $154,000 donation from Dignity Health, Sonder Restaurant in Bakersfield will prepare 2,500 meals daily for two weeks to be distributed at organizations such as the Bakersfield Homeless Center, St. Vincent de Paul, The Mission at Kern County and CityServe.
A press conference will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sonder Restaurant to provide more details about the effort. Operation BBQ Relief was started in 2011 and has helped give more then 3 million meals during natural disasters and other emergencies.
