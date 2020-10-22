Dignity Health will host a free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot at the Shafter Aquatic Center located at 269 Poso Avenue.
To help ensure the safe delivery of the vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dignity Health asks:
• If someone suspects or confirms to have COVID-19, please do not attend the clinic.
• All individuals will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 upon arrival at the clinic.
• The flu vaccine will not be administered to individuals with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, regardless of whether someone have symptoms.
• Your vehicle should only have individuals who will be receiving the flu vaccine.
• All individuals in the vehicle must wear face coverings.
• The flu vaccine will only be administered to adults 18 years and older.