Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals, and Adventist Health Bakersfield, announced Monday they were each awarded $100,000 grants from Chevron to purchase personal protective equipment, according to a news releases.
The funds will go toward purchasing items such as N95 and surgical masks, protective gowns, gloves, goggles and respirator hoods.
“We appreciate the support Dignity Health provides to our community, especially during this time of need,” stated Patty Canessa, Chevron public affairs manager. “We are so thankful for the healthcare providers on the frontline at Mercy and Memorial Hospitals who are providing support and services to our community.”
Adventist Health Bakersfield President Sharlet Briggs added that the nonprofit medical center has created a matching fund for community members to also contribute.
“We are deeply grateful for Chevron’s partnership and caring about the safety of our staff and our community,” Briggs said. “Through the community’s gifts of financial contributions, food, masks and so much more, they are joining our healthcare teams in this life-saving mission.”
