Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial Hospitals will be hosting additional free drive-thru flu vaccine clinics throughout Kern County in the coming weeks.
The clinics will be held in Arvin, Lamont, Shafter and Bakersfield on various dates. Also in attendance at the Arvin and Lamont clinics will be the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force which will be providing free community COVID-19 testing.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting a flu shot is more important than ever,” said Dignity Health in a news release. “Although it does not protect against COVID-19, the flu shot can reduce respiratory infections and other complications associated with flu and coronavirus.”
Residents must be 18 years or older and vaccinations will be given on a first come, first serve basis. Attendees should only have individuals who will be receiving the flu vaccine in the vehicle and everyone must wear face coverings.
Dignity Health also asks that if you suspect or confirm you have COVID-19, please do not attend the clinic. All individuals will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 upon arrival at the clinic and the flu vaccine will not be administered to individuals with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, regardless of whether someone has symptoms, according to the news release.
The following free flu vaccine clinics will be taking place from 1-4 p.m.:
• Bakersfield, Friday at Canyon Hills Church, 7001 Auburn Street
• Lamont, Monday at Bear Mountain Recreation Center, 10300 San Diego Street
• Arvin, Tuesday at Di Giorgio Park, Haven Drive and S Hill Street
• Shafter, Thursday, Nov. 12 at the Shafter Aquatic Center, 269 Poso Avenue
• Bakersfield, Monday, Nov. 16 at Valley Bible Fellowship Church, 2300 E. Brundage Lane