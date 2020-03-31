Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals announced Tuesday the launch of free online resources for those who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
A COVID-19 “symptom checker” chat box is live online at dignityhealth.org/bakersfield to help inform patients, check symptoms or exposure, and navigate them to appropriate health system resources, according to a news release from the hospitals.
Patients may be directed to a triage center or emergency room depending on their symptom levels, according to the release. Patients may also be asked to schedule a visit through Virtual Care Anywhere online urgent care.
“The first virtual visit is free and is a safe and convenient way for people to speak with a medical professional for advice without needing to visit a physical care location,” according to the hospitals’ release.
