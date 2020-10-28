Dignity Health and the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force are partnering on Thursday to host a free mobile COVID-19 testing site as well as a limited number of flu vaccines.
According to a news release from the task force, the mobile site will be taking place at Greenfield Family Resource Center, 5400 Monitor Street, from 1-4 p.m. Walk-ins are encouraged, as there is no pre-registration requirements, the news release states.
“We are proud to partner with Dignity Health for this highly important testing site. We want to remain vigilant with testing and continue to provide increased access to our community,” said Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force.
The collaboration asks people to please wear a mask and social distance while on site.