A Kern County detentions deputy has been arrested on allegations he sent inappropriate messages to a Wasco High School student and tried to obtain sexual favors from her.
The student on Thursday reported to a school administrator that Miguel Saldana, 23, had sent her sexually explicit Snapchat messages, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. The administrator contacted authorities, and sheriff's investigators developed probable cause to arrest Saldana.
The detentions deputy has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office for two years, according to sheriff's officials, and is also a volunteer assistant coach at Wasco High.
He has been placed on administrative leave.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
