The slaying of a Bakersfield woman 40 years ago has been reopened for investigation after police determined the man who confessed to her murder may have lied.
Detectives with the Bakersfield Police Department said Wednesday they are once again investigating the killing of 28-year-old Linda Sue Adkins.
Adkins' body was found Jan. 16, 1979, in a field along the west side of the Hilton Inn in the 3500 block of Rosedale Highway, police said. She had last been seen Jan. 11 at McGuffrey's Bar, also in the 3500 block of Rosedale.
Years passed without an arrest. But in 1983 Texas law enforcement arrested serial killer Henry Lee Lucas, who confessed to killing a number of people throughout the country, including in California.
The next year, Bakersfield police interviewed Lucas. He admitted to killing Adkins.
Detectives closed the case. Lucas was not prosecuted for Adkins' killing because he was already serving a sentence for murder in Texas. He died in prison in 2001.
Since his death, law enforcement have determined Lucas falsely confessed to a number of murders. BPD cold case investigators during the past year reviewed information about the Adkins' killing.
Their review, combined with Lucas' discredited confessions and the availability of newer technology, prompted the BPD to reopen the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding Adkins' death is asked to call Detective Christina Abshire at 326-3559 or email Cabshire@bakersfieldpd.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.